MXM Token (MXM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MXM Token (MXM) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. MXM Token has a total market cap of $50,696.16 and approximately $13,362.00 worth of MXM Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXM Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MXM Token has traded down 75.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,037.47 or 1.00015558 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022716 BTC.

MXM Token Profile

MXM Token (MXM) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2022. MXM Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MXM Token’s official Twitter account is @mxmtoken. The official website for MXM Token is www.mxmtoken.com.

MXM Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXM Token (MXM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MXM Token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MXM Token is 0.00000507 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxmtoken.com/.”

