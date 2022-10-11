My Pet Social Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10,222.89 (MPS)

My Pet Social (MPS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One My Pet Social token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My Pet Social has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. My Pet Social has a market capitalization of $10,222.89 and approximately $92,063.00 worth of My Pet Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About My Pet Social

My Pet Social’s launch date was September 12th, 2021. The official website for My Pet Social is mypetsocial.org. My Pet Social’s official Twitter account is @mypetsocial. The official message board for My Pet Social is docs.mypetsocial.org.

My Pet Social Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Pet Social (MPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. My Pet Social has a current supply of 0. The last known price of My Pet Social is 0.00000848 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mypetsocial.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My Pet Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My Pet Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My Pet Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

