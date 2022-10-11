Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.30

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 276659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Netlist Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.13 million, a PE ratio of 232.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Netlist had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

