New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

New Star Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:NSI traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.45). 10,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339. New Star Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 119 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 149 ($1.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.91. The firm has a market cap of £85.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.44.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

