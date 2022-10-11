New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:NSI traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.45). 10,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339. New Star Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 119 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 149 ($1.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.91. The firm has a market cap of £85.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.44.
About New Star Investment Trust
