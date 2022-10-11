NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $215.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.
NICE Price Performance
NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average of $205.75. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in NICE by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
