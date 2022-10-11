NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $215.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average of $205.75. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in NICE by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.