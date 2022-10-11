Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 7,493 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $366,294.76.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. 643,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.