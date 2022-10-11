Nody 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,505.00 (NODY)

Nody (NODY) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Nody has a total market capitalization of $743.69 and $14,505.00 worth of Nody was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nody has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar. One Nody token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nody Profile

Nody’s launch date was December 31st, 2021. Nody’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nody is medium.com/@nody_ai. The official website for Nody is nody.ai. Nody’s official Twitter account is @nody_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nody is https://reddit.com/r/nody_ai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nody

According to CryptoCompare, “Nody (NODY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nody has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nody is 0.00000744 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nody.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nody directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nody should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nody using one of the exchanges listed above.

