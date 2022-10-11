Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Lowered to $264.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $292.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.33.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $211.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,210. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $209.59 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

