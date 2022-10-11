North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,128 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,484 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.68. 204,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

