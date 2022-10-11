North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.2 %

QCOM stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. 380,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

