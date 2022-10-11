NOSHIT (NSH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,414.00

NOSHIT (NSH) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One NOSHIT token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NOSHIT has a market cap of $334,388.41 and approximately $9,414.00 worth of NOSHIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOSHIT has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034250 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NOSHIT Profile

NOSHIT’s genesis date was November 27th, 2021. NOSHIT’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NOSHIT is noshitcoin.io. NOSHIT’s official Twitter account is @noshitcoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NOSHIT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NOSHIT (NSH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NOSHIT has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NOSHIT is 0 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,953.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://noshitcoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOSHIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOSHIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOSHIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

