Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.50. Novonix shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Novonix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novonix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

