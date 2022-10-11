NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.30. 5,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,760. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

