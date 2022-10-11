NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 180,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,582,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,988. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

