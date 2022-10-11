NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 11,700 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PSP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,417. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.