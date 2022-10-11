NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

IXN stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,816. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

