NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPO stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,963. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $70.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29.

