Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.17

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 482066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $620.71 million, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.45). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,222.15%.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 42.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

