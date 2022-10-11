OneRing Price Hits $0.0143 (RING)

OneRing (RING) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One OneRing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. OneRing has a market cap of $44,101.26 and $10,992.00 worth of OneRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneRing has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,037.47 or 1.00015558 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022716 BTC.

OneRing Profile

RING is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2022. OneRing’s total supply is 9,532,839,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,091,835 tokens. OneRing’s official Twitter account is @onering_tools and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OneRing is www.onering.tools.

Buying and Selling OneRing

According to CryptoCompare, “OneRing (RING) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. OneRing has a current supply of 9,532,839,229 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OneRing is 0.01433376 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,325.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.onering.tools/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

