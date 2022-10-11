OpenStream World (OSW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31,619.66

OpenStream World (OSW) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. OpenStream World has a market capitalization of $31,619.66 and $10,722.00 worth of OpenStream World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenStream World has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenStream World token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OpenStream World Token Profile

OpenStream World’s genesis date was November 17th, 2021. OpenStream World’s total supply is 680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,477,600 tokens. The official website for OpenStream World is openstream.world. OpenStream World’s official Twitter account is @openstreamworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenStream World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenStream World (OSW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenStream World has a current supply of 680,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenStream World is 0.00905888 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $99.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openstream.world/.”

