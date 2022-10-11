Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. 49,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,456,092. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Oracle by 23.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

