Orclands Metaverse (ORC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $364,991.60

Orclands Metaverse (ORC) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Orclands Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $364,991.60 and approximately $26,352.00 worth of Orclands Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orclands Metaverse has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orclands Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,015.33 or 0.99873408 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022616 BTC.

Orclands Metaverse Profile

ORC is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Orclands Metaverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. Orclands Metaverse’s official website is orc.land. Orclands Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @orclands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orclands Metaverse is https://reddit.com/r/orclands. Orclands Metaverse’s official message board is orclands.medium.com.

Orclands Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orclands Metaverse (ORC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Orclands Metaverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Orclands Metaverse is 0.00158125 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,503.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orc.land.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orclands Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orclands Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orclands Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

