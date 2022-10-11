O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 5.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $67,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $13.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $737.74. 10,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,590. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $712.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.23.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

