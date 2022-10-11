Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.19

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 13305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $813.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

