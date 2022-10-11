Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.19

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 13305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $813.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38.
Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Engineered Carbons
In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.