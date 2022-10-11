Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.86

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 7150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Oscar Health Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 59.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

