OutPost Tops 1-Day Volume of $65.00 (OUT)

OutPost (OUT) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. OutPost has a total market capitalization of $355.01 and $65.00 worth of OutPost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OutPost has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One OutPost token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.10 or 0.99995584 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00041982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022844 BTC.

OutPost Profile

OutPost is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2022. OutPost’s total supply is 425,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OutPost is medium.com/@outpostdev. OutPost’s official website is outpostdev.io. OutPost’s official Twitter account is @outpostdevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OutPost

According to CryptoCompare, “OutPost (OUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OutPost has a current supply of 425,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OutPost is 0.00000711 USD and is down -35.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $169.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://outpostdev.io/.”

