Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLMR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 270,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,029,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,029,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,164 shares of company stock worth $6,880,482 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 42.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Palomar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Palomar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Palomar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

