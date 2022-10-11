Palouse Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,339 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.28.

NXPI stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.64. 16,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,443. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

