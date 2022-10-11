Palouse Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,253 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up approximately 2.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 126,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,161,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

