Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Integer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Integer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Price Performance

ITGR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. 1,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.16. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $95.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.