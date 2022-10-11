Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in NVR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in NVR by 21.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in NVR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,502.50.

NVR Stock Down 0.4 %

NVR traded down $18.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4,174.82. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,200.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,269.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $82.45 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.