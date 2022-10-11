Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 717 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 1.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.