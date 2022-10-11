Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,727 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 345,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

