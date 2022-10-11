Parrot Egg Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (IPEGG)

Parrot Egg (IPEGG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Parrot Egg token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Parrot Egg has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Parrot Egg has a total market capitalization of $42.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Parrot Egg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parrot Egg Token Profile

Parrot Egg’s official website is iotex.parrotdefi.com. The official message board for Parrot Egg is medium.com/@parrotdefi. Parrot Egg’s official Twitter account is @parrotdefinews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parrot Egg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parrot Egg (IPEGG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the IoTex platform. Parrot Egg has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Parrot Egg is 0.0010575 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iotex.parrotdefi.com/.”

