Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.33

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 3198298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSFE. Susquehanna downgraded Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Paysafe Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

About Paysafe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

