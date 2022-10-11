PAYZ PAYMENTS (PAYZ) Price Up 24% Over Last Week

PAYZ PAYMENTS (PAYZ) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One PAYZ PAYMENTS token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYZ PAYMENTS has traded up 24% against the US dollar. PAYZ PAYMENTS has a total market capitalization of $3,177.54 and $11,743.00 worth of PAYZ PAYMENTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PAYZ PAYMENTS Token Profile

PAYZ PAYMENTS launched on March 16th, 2022. PAYZ PAYMENTS’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. PAYZ PAYMENTS’s official message board is payz.medium.com. PAYZ PAYMENTS’s official website is payzpayments.com. PAYZ PAYMENTS’s official Twitter account is @payz_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAYZ PAYMENTS

According to CryptoCompare, “PAYZ PAYMENTS (PAYZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PAYZ PAYMENTS has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PAYZ PAYMENTS is 0.00037097 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $196.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://payzpayments.com.”

