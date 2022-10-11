Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,442 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 537,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $249.60 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

