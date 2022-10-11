Pixel Swap Trading Down 95.6% Over Last Week (PIXEL)

Pixel Swap (PIXEL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Pixel Swap token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pixel Swap has a market capitalization of $848.89 and $19,022.00 worth of Pixel Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pixel Swap has traded down 95.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pixel Swap Token Profile

Pixel Swap’s launch date was November 28th, 2021. Pixel Swap’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Pixel Swap is medium.com/@pixelswaps. Pixel Swap’s official Twitter account is @pixelswaps. Pixel Swap’s official website is pixel-swap.io.

Buying and Selling Pixel Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Pixel Swap (PIXEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pixel Swap has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pixel Swap is 0.00001698 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pixel-swap.io.”

