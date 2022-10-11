Polygen (PGEN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,035.00

Polygen (PGEN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Polygen has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygen has a total market cap of $39,104.81 and approximately $13,035.00 worth of Polygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polygen Profile

Polygen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,872,988 tokens. Polygen’s official website is polygen.io. Polygen’s official Twitter account is @polygen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygen’s official message board is medium.com/@polygen.

Buying and Selling Polygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygen (PGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Polygen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polygen is 0.00051163 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,767.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygen.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

