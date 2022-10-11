Pontoon (TOON) Hits 1-Day Volume of $32,634.00

Pontoon (TOON) traded up 304.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Pontoon has traded up 188.3% against the dollar. One Pontoon token can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pontoon has a total market cap of $209,210.19 and approximately $32,634.00 worth of Pontoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pontoon Token Profile

Pontoon’s genesis date was October 21st, 2021. Pontoon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,249 tokens. The official website for Pontoon is pontoon.fi. Pontoon’s official Twitter account is @pontoonfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pontoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pontoon (TOON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pontoon has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pontoon is 0.02477334 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $29,021.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pontoon.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pontoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pontoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pontoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

