PoorQuack (POOR) Trading 127.4% Higher Over Last Week

PoorQuack (POOR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, PoorQuack has traded 127.4% higher against the dollar. PoorQuack has a market cap of $49,076.88 and $36,832.00 worth of PoorQuack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PoorQuack token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PoorQuack Profile

PoorQuack was first traded on December 11th, 2021. PoorQuack’s total supply is 98,107,966,194,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,916,671,436,106 tokens. The Reddit community for PoorQuack is https://reddit.com/r/poorquack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PoorQuack’s official Twitter account is @poorquack. PoorQuack’s official website is www.poorquack.com.

Buying and Selling PoorQuack

According to CryptoCompare, “PoorQuack (POOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PoorQuack has a current supply of 98,107,966,194,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PoorQuack is 0 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poorquack.com/.”

