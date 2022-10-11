Poriverse Price Tops $0.0008 (RIKEN)

Poriverse (RIKEN) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Poriverse token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Poriverse has a market cap of $2,790.88 and approximately $14,474.00 worth of Poriverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poriverse has traded down 68.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poriverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Poriverse Token Profile

Poriverse was first traded on April 14th, 2022. Poriverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,330,000 tokens. The official website for Poriverse is www.poriverse.io. Poriverse’s official Twitter account is @poriverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Poriverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Poriverse (RIKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Poriverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Poriverse is 0.00084439 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poriverse.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poriverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poriverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poriverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poriverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poriverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.