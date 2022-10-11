Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.83. 168,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,894. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.87.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

