Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.7% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.65. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

