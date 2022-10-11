Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $302,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.9% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.8% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,903.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 53,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,497,368. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

