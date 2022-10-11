Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. 1,720,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,248,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

