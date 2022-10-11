Private Capital Group LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.48.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $212.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $209.59 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.24 and a 200-day moving average of $243.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

