Private Capital Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $180.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

