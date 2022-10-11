Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $145.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,423,599 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

