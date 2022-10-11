Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Head-To-Head Comparison

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -222.62% -165.97% -92.06% Pro-Dex 9.17% 17.27% 8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Pro-Dex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 4.02 -$6.66 million N/A N/A Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.69 $3.86 million $1.03 19.08

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience.

11.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for INVO Bioscience and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

INVO Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Pro-Dex has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

